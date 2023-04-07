PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, April 7, WJTV 12 News will have special coverage of the Mississippi Braves Opening Day.

The Braves will open their 2023 season against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park in Pearl starting at 6:35 p.m.

The three-game homestand features the following great promotions over the course of the weekend:

Friday, April 7 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:35 pm

Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: $10K is on the line after the game, ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible.

Celebrate the return of Mississippi Braves baseball with a special Opening Night celebration, which will be concluded with a fireworks show. Kids Run The Bases: After the fireworks show, kids will run the bases

Saturday, April 8 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 6:05 pm

Magnetic Schedule Giveaway: Early arriving fans will get a 2023 Mississippi Braves magnetic schedule

Sunday, April 9 | vs. Biloxi Shuckers | 2:05 pm

Sunday Family Funday: Join us for our first Sunday Family Fun Day and enjoy activities for the entire family, including a pregame Easter egg hunt

2023 Mississippi Braves Opening Day Roster:

Pitchers (14): Alec Barger, Luis De Avila, Hayden Deal, Domingo Gonzalez, Tanner Gordon, Coleman Huntley III, Jake McSteen, José Montilla, Roddery Muñoz, Alan Rangel, Trey Riley, Alex Segal, Victor Vodnik, Kyle Wilcox

Cade Bunnell, Cal Conley, Drew Lugbauer, Beau Philip, Hudson Potts, Mitchell Tolman, Luke Waddell Outfielders (4): Drew Campbell, Cody Milligan, Jacob Pearson, Landon Stephens