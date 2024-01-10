PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced on Tuesday that the 2024 season will be their last in Pearl.

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham said he was disheartened by the news. The M-Braves have been part of the Pearl community for 20 years.

Windham said the city tried to come to an agreement with the team, but they will leave Pearl for Columbus, Georgia.

“With the team being gone and certainly from our standpoint, we’re going to hit the ground running. We don’t own the stadium, Spectrum does. However, that means we’re going to be working alongside them, some good concepts. They’re a progressive company. They know what they’re doing,” he said.

M-Braves fans are hopeful that this won’t be the end of Minor League Baseball in Pearl.