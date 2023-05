HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State and Southern Miss have given contract extensions to their men’s basketball coaches.

The Bulldogs gave Chris Jans an extension through the 2026-2027 season after the ball coach led the Bulldogs to the NCAA Tournament in his first season.

The Golden Eagles extend Jay Ladner through the 2026-2027 season as well after an historic turnaround from 7 wins to 25.