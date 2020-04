NASHVILLE, TN – DECEMBER 30: Mississippi State Bulldogs Quarterback Tommy Stevens (7) scrambles from Louisville Cardinals Defensive Linemen Tabarius Peterson (29) during the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Louisville Cardinals on December, 30, 2019, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WJTV) — The New Orleans Saints draft Mississippi State QB Tommy Stevens with the 240th overall pick in the 7th round.

The 6-5, 235 pound quarterback threw for 1,1155 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 381 yards and four scores in lone season with the Bulldogs.