Nixa (MO) hires Pearl’s John Perry as new head coach

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl head coach John Perry was announced as the new head coach at Nixa High School in Missouri, Thursday.

“We are super excited and blessed for the opportunity to join the Nixa Community,” Perry said in a Nixa high school press release. “We will strive to be the best football program in the state of Missouri and produce young men equipped to be leaders for the future.”

In 12 years at the helm, Perry led the Pearl Pirates to a 107-48 record, and the 2017 6A state championship.

“When searching for someone to carry on the tradition that previous coaches have built – we had high expectations,” Nixa AD Brandon Clark said. “…coach Perry has met those (expectations) and has provided a vision for the program in the years ahead.”