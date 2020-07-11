NJCAA recommends fall sports move to spring 2021; local JUCO coaches react

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The National Junior College Athletics Association Presidential Advisory Council has recommended that a majority of competition move to the spring semester of 2021.

It’s no secret that Mississippi JUCOs are dominant on the national stage and the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges responded in a statement:

The safety of our students is of primary concern, and we are carefully evaluating our options. The MACC will release a statement regarding fall sports as soon as possible.

“It’ll be a challenge,” said Hinds Community College head coach Larry Williams. “It will be something that I haven’t done in probably 25 years — I’m not doing something dealing with football.”

Junior college coaches, like Williams, fear this may soon become a reality. And while it will be a challenge for to coaches, their main focus is on the players.

“We talk to them all the time about football being a vehicle for them, said Glenn Davis, who’s entering his 17th season as the head coach at Copiah-Lincoln CC. “This is a way for them to be able to improve their lives. And I know there’s a lot of hard decisions to be made whether to play or not, but I know it’s mighty important to these kids.”

They also said their biggest goal is to get players to graduate early, something that may have been hindered with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I think all junior college across Mississippi really do a good job trying to get these kids prepared to graduate, but to graduate early so they can get out in December and I think that’s something that has worried Mississippi Coaches,” Williams said. “But I also want to get those guys that haven’t had an opportunity to get a scholarship to get out there and prove themselves.”

Davis said, “It’s been hard seeing them because some of their parents lost their jobs. You never know what they’re actually going through.”

The NJCAA Presidential Advisory Council will vote Monday.