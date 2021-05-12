Nominees announced for C Spire Most Outstanding Player Awards

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The nominees for the C Spire Most Outstanding College Player Awards have been announced for fans to vote for their favorite players in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball and football. Voting will be available until Sunday, May 16.

The fan vote counts for a weighted 10 percent of the final total with media, coaches and scouts casting votes for the remainder of the total.

The C Spire Gillom Trophy is presented to women’s basketballs top player, the Howell Trophy goes to the men’s top player, the C Spire Ferriss Trophy is awarded to the top college baseball player and the C Spire Conerly Trophy represents the top college football player in the state.

This year the awards will be presented in a virtual program on Monday, May 24 at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Here are the nominees for each sport:

Football (selected by the schools that played football this past season)

Belhaven- RB Brad Foley

Jackson State – Wide Receiver Daylen Baldwin

Millsaps – DB Christian Roberts

Mississippi College – RB Cole Fagan

Mississippi State – CB Emmanuel Forbes

Mississippi Valley State – DE/LB Jerry Garner

Ole Miss – Wide Receiver Elijah Moore

University of Southern Mississippi – OL Arvin Fletcher

Basketball (selected by state-wide media) – Men & Women

Jackson State – Tristan Jarrett Jackson State – Dayzsha Rogan

Mississippi State – D.J. Stewart, Jr. Jackson State – Ameysha Williams

Ole Miss – Devontae Shuler Ole Miss – Shakira Austin

Baseball (selected by pro scouts and coaches)