Pilates: The secret weapon of successful athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — As gyms slowly start to open up across the state, life for athletes are returning to normal. But, with school training facilities still closed, athletes continue to find new ways to stay in shape for their upcoming seasons.

Some have turned to more unconventional routes of working out, like pilates.

“I really thought it was like kind of — I don’t want to say nothing wrong — but kind of for women,” said Northeast CC wide receiver Hayden Brice. “But, when I got in, it’s really kind of working me more than I thought it would.”

Brown. (center)

That’s the typical stereotype of pilates. But, it’s benefits are unmatched, especially for athletes.

“It’s a whole body work out,” said Angelia Brown.

Brown, the owner of Pilates of Jackson, has been training athletes for over a decade.

“It’s good to lift weights,” Brown said. “It’s good to run. It’s good to do all of those things, but what about working on your core strength? What about working on your flexibility? What about working on your speed? If your hamstrings are less tight, you’re quicker, you’ve got better range of motion. If your hips aren’t so tight and your hip flexors aren’t so tight, you’ve got better movement.”

But, most importantly, the low impact strength training has been proven to reduce injuries in athletes.

“I’m not a huge basketball fan but if you go on twitter, if you go online, this is LeBron James’ workout,” said Brown. “If you look at LeBron’s life, how many times has he actually been hurt and injured? So, it’s not for any specific gender, any specific age. I have an 80-year-old client who can do what my 20-year-old clients do. It’s the great equalizer.”

Athletes like Brice and Wyatt Davis recently started pilates training and already see a difference in their bodies.

“I’ve gotten way more limber, way more able to figure out how to use my muscles,” said Davis, who recently signed to play offensive tackle at Northwest CC. “It really changed my body makeup.”

“Flexibility is everything, getting in the right position, the right stance, having the right foot set. If you get in a vulnerable position for a d-lineman to get you, if you can recover faster by having limber limbs, you can win most of the time.”

.