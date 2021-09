TONIGHT: Skies are mostly clear this evening with temperatures in the upper 80s. We made it to the low 90s for highs and we have cooled off some now, as skies remain clear. High pressure is continuing to keep us dry for now, with a front not too far away to the northwest, that will arrive later this weekend. But for tonight, skies remain clear as temperatures fall back into the lower 70s after midnight.

SUNDAY: A few spots may wake up in the morning to some sixties off toward the east. But we warm well into the middle 90s for Sunday afternoon, which will likely be our warmest day in the forecast. Highs fall back into the upper 80s and near 90 degrees for the week ahead. That will be as storm chances begin to increase. Tomorrow's rain chance is only around twenty percent, but a front arrives Sunday night with scattered storms and those chances last through Labor Day Monday.