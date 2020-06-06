Purvis standout C.J. Bolar leaves Vanderbilt, commits to Alcorn State

HOUSTON, TX – DECEMBER 27: Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver C.J. Bolar (83) carries the ball during the Texas Bowl football game between the Baylor Bears and Vanderbilt Commodores on December 27, 2018 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — Purvis standout C.J. Bolar announced he’s committing to Alcorn State. The wideout is leaving Vanderbilt after two seasons.

Bolar had six starts at wide receiver his sophomore season with the Commodores, finished with 11 receptions, 79 yards, including long catch of 18 yards.

His freshman season he has eight starts for 34 receptions, which was ranked third on the team and tied for fourth all-time by Vanderbilt freshman. The 2017 season, Bolar had 440 receiving yards and two touchdown catches.

As a senior at Purvis, he racked up 45 receptions, 896 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Bolar will be a highly targeted receiver at Alcorn State, with SWAC Offensive Player of Year Felix Harper throwing to him.

The Braves lost wide receivers Chris Blair and Raidarious Anderson to graduation.