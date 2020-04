PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJTV) -- South Pike alum Davion Taylor was drafted 103rd overall to the Philadelphia Eagles.

At Colorado, Taylor recorded 136 tackles, 20 for a loss including two sack, and 12 more for no gain. He also had 23 third down stops, 13 quarterback pressures, nine pass breakups, two quarterback chase downs and three fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.