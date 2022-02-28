LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — When Raynoid Dedeaux was interviewing for his dream

job as Alcorn State athletic director, one question really stuck with him.

“How do you sell Alcorn?”

Dedeaux says he was asked more than once during the process.

“Great question.”

He immediately thought of his dad.

“My dad’s a car salesman – very successful one,” Dedeaux

said. “He said ‘son when you’ve got a good product you don’t have to sell it.’

Alcorn isn’t a good product, it’s a great product. I don’t have to sell it.

Alcorn sells itself.”

He knows the product very well. The 2002 Alcorn State

graduate was introduced as his alma mater’s new athletic director Monday. The

former Braves football player returns home after a 16-year stint in the MEAC

where he served most recently as the conference’s Deputy Commissioner.

“This is where the dream began – Here at Alcorn,” Dedeaux

said. “It started here. And to come back around is unbelievable. A dream come

true. Almost like a fairy tale, and I’m excited.”

The DeLisle, Mississippi native’s strong ties to the university

made him a prime candidate for the position.

“We are elated to welcome AD Dedeaux back to Alcorn,” University

President Felecia M. Nave said. “As a former student-athlete and alumnus, he

understands Alcorn’s solid winning tradition. He is a proven leader with a

track record of success as a fundraiser and innovator.”

Head football coach Fred McNair is excited to have a fellow

Brave lead the athletic department.

“The big thing was – get someone here who’s familiar with

Alcorn State and get the job done for this department,” McNair said. “One of

the biggest things we were looking for was somebody to come in here and be a

leader.”

“I am excited to get to work building on Alcorn’s rich

history,” Dedeaux said. “I am excited to work with Brave student-athletes,

coaches and stakeholders to create this institution’s next chapter of

excellence.”

Dedeaux begins his dream job April 1st.