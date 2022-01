HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) - Flurona is when a person has both influenza and COVID-19. Doctors in Mississippi said they have seen some patients who had the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

The coronavirus and influenza are both respiratory infections. Both viruses have similar symptoms including coughing, fever, diarrhea, and muscle and body aches. A person could test positive for the flu and then test positive for COVID-19.