SEATTLE, WA, (WJTV) — Canton standout Damien Lewis is headed to Seattle!

The Seahawks draft Lewis with the 69th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The LSU guard was a part of an offensive line that was named the Joe Moore award winner for the top unit in the nation.

From NFL.com:

Lewis is a scrappy interior blocker with a rugged game. He can win the mash-and-maul game at the point of attack, and flashes enough athleticism to hold up against quick interior pass rushers.