DALLAS, TX – NOVEMBER 11: Southern Miss Golden Eagles guard Gabe Watson (3) brings the ball up court during the game between SMU and Southern Miss on November 11, 2018 at Moody Coliseum in Dallas, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss sophomore guard Gabe Watson announced he’s entering the transfer portal.

The Madison St. Joseph standout started 29 of 31 games for the Golden Eagles, leading the team in scoring with 13.1 points and 3.4 assists per game. He also led C-USA with 38 minutes per game in league play.

Watson joined LaDavius Draine in August to a trip to Ukraine as part of a 11-day tour of clinics and culture with Sports Reach.