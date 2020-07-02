Sports Zone Conversation: Dr. Charles McClelland

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With the addition of both Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University, can the SWAC produce FCS playoff contenders?

A FCS playoff berth requires at least seven Division I wins, and SWAC institutions have a higher chance of accomplishing that now in a 12-team conference.

SWAC commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland said this was the league’s ultimate goal with expansion.

“Florida A&M was actually ranked in the FCS top 25 poll, but also bringing in those two teams is going to give us two more teams that we can play,” said McClelland. “Part of the SWAC strategic plan was to encourage our schools to start to get away from playing too many NAIA and too many Division II teams.”

Catch the full interview with Dr. McClelland below: