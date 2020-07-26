Sports Zone Feature: Garrison Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Dartmouth basketball rising junior and St. Andrew’s alum Garrison Wade is anxious to get back on campus with his team.

“Oh, I’m very excited it’s been it will be six months since I’ve been on campus with the climate that we’re in,” Wade said. “They had to cancel the summer tournament, which was at home, and I’m having withdrawals right now. I miss hanging out with all my people and just being on a college campus.”

With the Ivy League canceling 2020 fall sports, the 6-6 forward is hoping his team will see a full season.

“I’m a little nervous. I’m not sure which way they’ll go. You know the Ivy League is always the leader and they make the decisions first so I’m not sure if they’ll cancel the season, but I’m very optimistic that we’ll have at least a conference season and I think our team has a really good chance to win.

Wade would normally be training with his team up in Hanover, New Hampshire, however, COVID-19 has put a pause on team practices since March.

“I’m working out and playing basketball at my old high school and then I get a lift in at D1 whenever I can and just kind of stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. That’s kind of my motto.”

Wade said the team culture is his favorite part of the Dartmouth basketball program. He’s looking forward to his next two years there.

“The first two years have been great, better than I thought it was going to be. I’ve met a lot of great people. The coaches are nice, the people are nice, and it’s a really great place. All the guys on the team we spend every day together, every hour together. We just like you know hang out all the time, so I’m really ready to get back up there.”