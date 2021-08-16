Sports Zone Feature: Konnor Griffin’s big summer

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Even on a scorching hot summer day in Mississippi, you’ll find Konnor Griffin taking cuts in the cage, moments before he takes the field for football practice. The Jackson Prep freshman has worked hard this summer to cement himself as one of the top players in the country (No. 2 in 2025 class). Griffin is gearing up for the USA Baseball 15-U trials later this month, and the Perfect Game Select Festival on Labor Day Weekend. Did you know he’s also a rising social media star? We catch up with the freshman phenom in this week’s Sports Zone Feature.