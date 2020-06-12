Sports Zone Feature: Mississippi College goalkeeper Humberto Pelaez

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Humberto Pelaez left Panama City, Panama in 2014. He came to Clinton, Mississippi with the hopes of having a successful soccer career at Mississippi College.

Courtesy: Mississippi College Athletics.

“I’m really grateful that I came to Mississippi because I put my mind into my studies, I put my mind into soccer and nothing else,” Pelaez said.

Pelaez was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Year in 2016, helping lead the Choctaws to the league’s regular season championship.

He’s MC’s all-time leader in goalkeeper wins with 33 and is tied for the school record in shutouts.

Three years after graduation, he’s still receiving accolades. He was named to the GSC All-Decade team.

“Mississippi College has a such a great program, such a great staff and they led me to be great and hold myself to a high standard. It’s a part of the program as well, it’s a part of my teammates. This is just amazing. It feels so good.”

Two years ago, Pelaez retired from soccer. He now works full-time as a coach for Mississippi Rush and the Brandon Futbol Club.

“Whenever you start giving information, and giving training and giving opportunities to those kids and they’re grateful just like I am, I’m like wow. You’re looking at yourself from the other side.”