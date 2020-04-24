Sports Zone Feature: Quez Watkins

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Southern Miss standout Quez Watkins is preparing to get a phone call from an NFL team this weekend.

The wideout had an impressive showing at the NFL combine, running a 4.35 40-yard dash. But, that’s not shocking if you ever watched a Golden Eagles game. The Athens, AL native averaged 107 yards a game this past season, racking up 1,178 total receiving yards and finished the season with first team all-conference honors.

He trained in Atlanta with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

“Honestly, it’s a huge blessing to have a pro, a quarterback that’s been the league for what over 10 years and he’s a veteran,” said Watkins. “So, really just getting knowledge from him and learning the game from him and him showing me the ropes and breaking stuff down to me. It really helps.”

“See one thing that I didn’t know is that quarterbacks throw to a spot and not to a person. That’s what he kept telling me, ‘like I’m throwing to this spot, so you need to get to this spot.”

Southern Miss, like many colleges and universities across the country, wasn’t able to have a pro day.

“The pro-day, the only thing that hurt me was I didn’t get to bench, I didn’t get to show how strong I was or how strong I had got. And then just really show my routes, different routes in the route tree and stuff like that, show I can run those.”