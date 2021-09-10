Skip to content
Sports Zone O.T.: Callaway 14, Provine 12
Sports Zone
Posted:
Sep 10, 2021 / 10:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 10, 2021 / 10:55 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Callaway wins a low scoring affair over crosstown rival Provine, 14-12.
