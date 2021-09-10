Sports Zone O.T.: Callaway 14, Provine 12

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - According to the Vicksburg Police Department, on Friday, September 10, 2021, Clarance "Koko" Lowe surrendered to members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force a few minutes before 7:00 pm at the Leflore County Jail in Greenwood, Mississippi without incident.

Police said Lowe's arrest is the result of a months-long investigation by Vicksburg Police Department investigators, with the cooperation of many municipal, county, state, and federal law enforcement agencies