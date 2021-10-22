Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
National
Coronavirus
International
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Border Report Tour
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Senior Spotlight Nominations
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Top Stories
Sports Zone O.T.: Central Hinds 33, St. Andrew’s 0
Video
Top Stories
Three years after a New Orleans double murder, two more suspects are arrested
Video
Jackson Councilman Banks addresses lawsuit filed against him over trash pickup
Video
Person of interest in triple homicide at Jackson nightclub arrested on unrelated charges
Video
Jackson Fire Department honors fallen firefighters with memorial service
Video
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Top Stories
Hinds County leaders announce changes for five voting precincts
Video
Top Stories
‘We Are the 74’ protests outside Mississippi governor’s mansion
Video
Top Stories
Anti-marijuana groups lobby as Gov. Reeves contemplates special session
Hinds County sheriff’s race is two weeks away
Video
Candidates for Hinds County sheriff to debate at Jackson State
2 plead not guilty to Mississippi voter raffle charge
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Tropics
Operation Tornado
Science With Scottlin
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
China 2022
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Heart of the City
Hispanic Heritage Month
Live Cameras
Living Local Videos
Mississippi Moment
Morning ‘Sip
Veterans Voices
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
Contests
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
Sports Zone O.T.: Northwest Rankin 44, Pearl 64
Sports Zone
Posted:
Oct 22, 2021 / 10:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 22, 2021 / 10:55 PM CDT
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Pearl wins a shootout over Northwest Rankin, 64-44.
Trending Stories
Man, woman arrested after drug bust at Adams County apartment complex
Video
‘Rust’ camera crew left set in protest hours before Alec Baldwin fatal shooting, report says
ICC college dean indicted in multi-million dollar workforce development fraud case
Video
Man dies after being shot inside vehicle near Fortification Street in Jackson
Video
Alabama executes Willie B. Smith, intellectually disabled Black man, for 1991 murder
Video