JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week 12 News features three animals looking to be adopted in Mississippi. These animals are available at the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson.

Bailey was brought in as a stray in mid October. She is a 2-3 year old Border Collie and is super friendly! She is utd on shots and will be spayed once she is adopted. Bailey will need a fenced in backyard with space for her to exercise and play.