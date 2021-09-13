Sports Zone: College football week two recap

Sports Zone
Join Noah Newman, Hailey Hunter and Blake Levine for another comprehensive look back at the college football weekend on Sports Zone:
-Ole Miss cruises past Austin Peay
-MSU bounces back against NC ST
-Will Hall gets game ball in Hattiesburg
-JSU dominates TSU in Southern Heritage Classic
-Alcorn grinds out comeback win in home opener
-Tale of two calls: Insane finish of the week
-Belhaven comes up short in conference opener
-Hinds downs Holmes in JUCO game of the week

