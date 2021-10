YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - Former Yalobusha County Sheriff William "Lance" Humphreys and former Yalobusha General Hospital employee Katherine Rotenberry Brown have been arrested on separate embezzlement charges.

According to State Auditor Shad White, special agents from his office delivered a $10,867.30 demand letter to Humphreys and a $100,966.03 demand letter to Brown.