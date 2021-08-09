Sports Zone Sunday: Training camp tour and more!

Join Noah Newman and Hailey Hunter for another comprehensive look at the local sports scene in Mississippi. This week we take a tour across the state for the first week of college football training camp.
SEGMENT 1:
-Will Hall era underway in Hattiesburg
-Player spotlight: Ty Keyes
-MSU camp kicks off in Starkville
-Player spotlight: Jaden Walley
-Ole Miss enters camp 100% vaccinated
-1-on-1 with Jackson State LB Nyles Gaddy
-Fred McNair provides update from Alcorn State camp
SEGMENT 2:
-Metro area stars square off in NBA Summer League
-Brandon’s Gardner Minshew competing against Trevor Lawrence for QB1 spot
-Saints spotlight: Cesar Ruiz
-USM’s Quez Watkins turning heads at Eagles camp
-Emotional night for Peyton and Archie Manning in Canton
SEGMENT 3:
-High school preseason tour: MRA, JA, Prep, Hartfield, Park Place, Jefferson Co, Franklin Co