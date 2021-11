JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Lyft driver who was kidnapped and shot seven times on Tuesday in Jackson is sharing her story while recovering from a hospital bed. Brandy Littrell recounts the attack moment by moment.

Littrell: "Don't die. I was clearly just like willing to give him whatever he asked for, which I did, because I knew he had the gun on me. He told me to give me my keys, my cell phone, and my Apple watch, which I did. Then he told me to get in the back seat and I did. Then, he got in the driver's seat and he was still holding the gun, towards me, driving with his other hand and he was asking, had me giving the password from my phone and my debit card and asking how much money was in on my account."