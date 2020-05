Jackson State women's basketball head coach Tomekia Reed led her team to their first regular season title in over a decade this season. A successful year has helped the program boost recruiting and gain respect, something Coach Reed has been aiming for since she took the head coaching job two years ago.

“Having a winning season definitely helps with recruiting,” said Coach Reed. “When I took the job at Jackson State, I really wanted to get into the community and recruit the state of Mississippi because Jackson State hadn’t done so in so many years and so to do that you have to gain that respect and to get that respect you have to be able to win games."