JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Dr. Lionel Fraser said after nearly two years of a continuous fight with COVID-19, the medical staff is struggling.

"Our staff is fatigued, tired, it has a pervasive effect on moral, but everyday we get up we come to work, we put one foot in front of the other and try and put one more needle in an arm to help protect us all," said Medical Director at Central Mississippi Health Services, Dr. Lionel Fraser.