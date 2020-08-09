Swayze Bozeman talks changes on USM defense

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — The Southern Miss Golden Eagles kicked off the first week of fall camp with the start to the 2020 season on the horizon.

USM will be the first program in Mississippi to start a football season, after C-USA announced it is not postponing fall sports. The Golden Eagles are in hyper-drive preparing for their September 3rd season opener against South Alabama with new installs and coaches.

Tri-County standout and Southern Miss linebacker Swayze Bozeman talks about the transition to his new position coach and defensive coordinator Tony Pecoraro.

“I’m liking the new look to the linebacker group because change is good for us,” Bozeman said via Zoom. “Maybe we got too comfortable with [Derek Nicholson], we’ve got a whole new guy in there with Coach Pec. He’s teaching us some football IQ, some stuff that can really help us in the long run, some stuff that we may not have really thought about in the long run. I’m really liking the transition from Coach Nic to Coach Pec.”