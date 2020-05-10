Terry’s Colby Henderson signs to XULA baseball, school’s first team since 1960

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) — The 1960 season was the last time Xavier University of Louisiana had a baseball program. Now, after 60 years there will soon be players out on the ball field.

The university announced they’re bringing back baseball for the 2021 season, and Terry pitcher and outfielder Colby Henderson will be a part of history.

“I feel honored and proud to be a part of that team,” said Henderson. “I’ve been working for this all my life and it was a blessing from God and I always thank him for that, that he gave me a opportunity to play at the next level.”

Henderson didn’t know if playing at the collegiate level was an option for him. Like thousands of athletes across the country, his senior season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We never had any home games this year,” Henderson said.

And, before Xavier called, he had no other offers.

Henderson said, “I was speechless, very speechless. I had a deep amount of joy down in me and it just wanted to burst but I couldn’t do anything at the moment. But, when he offered me a scholarship that’s when it sealed the deal.”

Xavier named Adrian Holloway to lead the program. It’s a program he was building from the ground up and he felt Henderson was a great fit.

“He’s going to be a good pitcher,” said Holloway. “He can swing the bat, too. So, he can be a multi-position player. Which adds depth to the roster.

“He’s a great kid. He gets it academically and with Xavier being such a prestigious academic institution, he’s definitely the type of student that we look for. So with his ability on the mound, with his size and the frame to add more strength, I think the sky’s the limit for this kid.”

Henderson will be joining Ridgeland right fielder Mikal Harris, who also signed to XULA.