The first and only Mississippi-born pro hockey player Marvin Powell breaks down the NHL’s Return to Play Plan

Powell gives us his take on which of the 10 qualifying hub cities he would like to see host the 24-team playoff format.

The NHL announced their Return to Play Plan which ended the regular season and will go straight into a 24-team playoff format with two host cities. For some local perspective, Jackson native and the first and only Mississippi-born professional hockey player Marvin Powell gives us his take on which of the 10 qualifying hub cities he would most like to see host the playoffs.

“I’m picking Boston mostly just because they’re an original six team and the rich history behind the team,” said Powell. “Their fan base is absolutely insane and it’s just one of those cities where like as a kid for me when I went to Boston and played it gives you that hometown feel of it because it’s not just going to be a massive setting anymore. It’s a round robbin tournament, so for those guys I’m pretty sure it’s just like being a kid again. You have to get dressed on the bus before you get to the arena and you have to do certain things again that brings back certain memories.”

While normally only eight teams from both conferences qualify, this year teams seeded five through 12 will have the opportunity to compete in a qualifying round. It isn’t expected for a Montreal Canadians 12 seed to beat a Pittsburgh Penguins five seed, however, Powell emphasizes that after all the time off anything can happen.

“Anybody can be beaten on any given day,” he said. “You’re coming off of quarantine, you’ve got to get in shape very quickly, and who knows what other players have been doing. That 12 seed could actually have stayed busy during this quarantine while this fifth seed might have you know decided to take a little time off and enjoy time with family and not hit the gym as much and not skate like they’re supposed to.”

As for Powell’s hockey career himself he just signed a new deal with the Carolina Thunderbirds, a minor league team in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Until he starts making the drive to skate up in South Haven in July, he will temporarily resort to rollerblading here in Jackson where ice is tough to come by.”

“I am rollerblading like crazy. I rollerblade every day. For me it’s a little bit harder just because I don’t have ice so until I do have ice I am mostly running and keeping my lungs and my endurance and stamina up. I’m just keeping my strength up the best way I can.”