Thomas “Snacks” Lee nominated for 2020 ESPY

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Jackson State men’s basketball manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee has been nominated for a 2020 ESPY for his viral 3-pointer on Senior Night.

