Thomas “Snacks” Lee nominated for 2020 ESPY

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Jackson State men’s basketball manager Thomas “Snacks” Lee has been nominated for a 2020 ESPY for his viral 3-pointer on Senior Night.
Click here to vote!
Despite numerous obstacles, God has continued to bless me. I am honored to be nominated for the ESPY for Can’t-Stop -Watching Moment of the year . It would be an honor to receive this award , Let’s make history ! Voting link is in my bio Never Stop Dreaming 🤩@ESPYS #ESPYs pic.twitter.com/pq3rfLBr0e— Thomas “Snacks” Lee (@BigHomie_Tom) June 12, 2020
Despite numerous obstacles, God has continued to bless me. I am honored to be nominated for the ESPY for Can’t-Stop -Watching Moment of the year . It would be an honor to receive this award , Let’s make history ! Voting link is in my bio Never Stop Dreaming 🤩@ESPYS #ESPYs pic.twitter.com/pq3rfLBr0e