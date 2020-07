Among the initial Atlanta Braves 56-man player pool, 13 are Mississippi Braves who spent time at Trustmark Park last season. Pitcher Tucker Davidson is excited to make his Major League debut, even if it does look a little different than he expected.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Davidson. “It's a little different than I thought. Hopefully we will have fans next year. Usually you expect your debut to be 40,000 people staring at you and telling you you’re terrible but I'm looking forward to it and it will be something to tell my kids and grandkids some day."