Velma Jackson’s Joshua Lee transfers to Hartfield Academy

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) — Former Velma Jackson standout Joshua Lee is transferring to Hartfield Academy for his senior season.

Lee told Sports Zone 12, “my family and I felt it was the best decision getting ready for college.”

The 6-2 point guard finished his junior year averaging 23 points per game, leading the Falcons to a 3A State Championship appearance.

Lee and the Falcons took home a state championship in 2019, he finished with a team-high 15 points.

Hartfield Academy went 17-6 last season, 7-1 in district play under head coach Steven Makamson. The Hawks’ season ended in the MAIS AAAA semifinals.

