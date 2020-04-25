Velma Jackson’s Robert Kendrick signs with Fort Valley

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Velma Jackson standout Robert Kendrick signs to Fort Valley State University in Georgia.

“I chose Fort Valley State because the program believed in me since day one,” Kendrick said. “[Mark Sherrill] showed me I was a priority by contacting and keeping up with me everyday, and he kept it real from the jump by letting me know that I will create opportunities for myself and that’s all I need.”

The Wildcats finished the 2019-20 season with a 7-22 overall record. Sherill is entering his 3rd season at the helm.

“[Sherrill] told me I have the opportunity to make history in their program and build my own legacy,” said Kendrick. “Coach told me I will be the foundation of the team and he will build around me. He said he knows that ‘it’ factor when he see it and he sees it in me,and that’s what really stood out to me and made me seal the deal.”

The guard spent the last two seasons at Southwest Mississippi Community College. He started in 4 games this season for the Bears and shot 45.5 percent, and 38.1 percent from 3-point range during his sophomore season.

Dad look at your son it’s time to set my own legacy Fort Valley State University💙💛 I’m all in! #RipDad#LLR #Anythingispossible pic.twitter.com/zsM5PP8Ax2 — Robert Kendrick (@Rktheape3) April 4, 2020

Robert, a 2017 state champion, averaged 18.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game for the Falcons.