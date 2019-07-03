World Cup watch party at Ridgeland Buffalo Wild Wings

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson’s semipro soccer league, Gaffa FC, came out to Buffalo Wild Wings in Ridgeland to watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup semifinals match up between the USA and England.

The USWNT took down England 2-1 to advance to the finals.

“It was a little difficult with all the USA fans but it made it bit more exciting, the atmosphere was a little bit entertaining because there was only like four of us that were English and the rest are American,” said Gaffa FC captain Tom Cosgrave, who was born and raised in England. ” It is what it is. It always makes it a fun atmosphere.”

A few local soccer head coaches were also at the watch party.



“I felt like for the U.S it was the just at the start of the game, they’ve done something that they’ve done in the last 4 or 5 games that they’ve played which is scored in the first 12 minutes of the game,” said Madison Central head soccer coach Cecil Hinds. “That set the tone for the game that the US was here to be contended with.”



“I think resting [Megan] Rapinoe, that’s probably been there best player, she didn’t play this game. I think here coming in the final,” said St. Andrews head soccer coach William Monsour. “I think Carli Lloyd coming off the bench we’re probably going to play Netherlands and it’s going to be a great victory for the United States.”

The U.S. will take on the winner of the Sweden and the Netherlands match up Sunday at 10 a.m.

