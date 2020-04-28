15-year KC Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt says goodbye to team

Dustin Colquitt #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ersin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — After 15 years in Kansas City, Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt is saying goodbye to Chiefs Kingdom.

Colquitt shared the news on Instagram around midnight.

“I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed & pleaded for them to,” Colquitt wrote in his post.

The 37-year-old said he’ll miss walking into the building and smelling the coffee. He also said he’ll miss the people.

“Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you KC,” Colquitt said.

His words suggest he was released — not retiring. WDAF was still awaiting an official word from the Chiefs.

Colquitt co-founded Team Smile, which is an organization that offers free dental care to children in need.

He was also nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award in 2009, 2018 and 2019.