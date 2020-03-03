Skip to content
1A Girls Semifinals: Baldwyn 48, Sacred Heart 27
Sports
Posted:
Mar 2, 2020 / 09:36 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 2, 2020 / 09:36 PM CST
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Baldwyn defeated Sacred Heart, 48-27 in the 1A semifinals Monday.
