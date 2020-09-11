2020 Sanderson Farms Championship releases early player commitments

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tournament officials for the Sanderson Farms Championship announced early player commitments Friday morning. Early player commitments to the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship include the following PGA TOUR Professionals:

Sergio Garcia , 2017 Masters Champion and 2008 Players Championship winner

, 2017 Masters Champion and 2008 Players Championship winner Henrik Stenson , 2016 Open Championship winner and 2013 FedExCup Champion

, 2016 Open Championship winner and 2013 FedExCup Champion Louis Oosthuizen , 2010 Open Championship winner

, 2010 Open Championship winner Charl Schwartzel , 2011 Masters Champion

, 2011 Masters Champion Luke Donald , 2002 Sanderson Farms Champion and former #1 in the World

, 2002 Sanderson Farms Champion and former #1 in the World Lucas Glover , 2009 US Open Champion

, 2009 US Open Champion Jason Dufner , 2013 PGA Championship winner

, 2013 PGA Championship winner Brandt Snedeker , 2012 FedExCup Champion

, 2012 FedExCup Champion Si Woo Kim , 2017 The Players Championship winner

, 2017 The Players Championship winner KJ Choi , 2011 The Players Championship winner

, 2011 The Players Championship winner Sebastián Muñoz, Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner and #8 in 2020 FedExCup Championship.

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played the week of September 28 through October 4, 2020, at the Country Club of Jackson. For a full list of committed players, click here.

