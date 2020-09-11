2020 Sanderson Farms Championship releases early player commitments

Courtesy: Sanderson Farms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tournament officials for the Sanderson Farms Championship announced early player commitments Friday morning. Early player commitments to the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship include the following PGA TOUR Professionals:

  • Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters Champion and 2008 Players Championship winner
  • Henrik Stenson, 2016 Open Championship winner and 2013 FedExCup Champion
  • Louis Oosthuizen, 2010 Open Championship winner
  • Charl Schwartzel, 2011 Masters Champion
  • Luke Donald, 2002 Sanderson Farms Champion and former #1 in the World
  • Lucas Glover, 2009 US Open Champion
  • Jason Dufner, 2013 PGA Championship winner
  • Brandt Snedeker, 2012 FedExCup Champion
  • Si Woo Kim, 2017 The Players Championship winner
  • KJ Choi, 2011 The Players Championship winner
  • Sebastián Muñoz, Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner and #8 in 2020 FedExCup Championship. 

The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played the week of September 28 through October 4, 2020, at the Country Club of Jackson. For a full list of committed players, click here.

