JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tournament officials for the Sanderson Farms Championship announced early player commitments Friday morning. Early player commitments to the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship include the following PGA TOUR Professionals:
- Sergio Garcia, 2017 Masters Champion and 2008 Players Championship winner
- Henrik Stenson, 2016 Open Championship winner and 2013 FedExCup Champion
- Louis Oosthuizen, 2010 Open Championship winner
- Charl Schwartzel, 2011 Masters Champion
- Luke Donald, 2002 Sanderson Farms Champion and former #1 in the World
- Lucas Glover, 2009 US Open Champion
- Jason Dufner, 2013 PGA Championship winner
- Brandt Snedeker, 2012 FedExCup Champion
- Si Woo Kim, 2017 The Players Championship winner
- KJ Choi, 2011 The Players Championship winner
- Sebastián Muñoz, Defending Sanderson Farms Championship winner and #8 in 2020 FedExCup Championship.
The 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played the week of September 28 through October 4, 2020, at the Country Club of Jackson. For a full list of committed players, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship releases early player commitments
- Nearly $500K hidden in furniture seized at Miami airport
- One killed in crash on U.S. 80 in Jackson
- Newsfeed Now: Remembering 9/11; Wildfires rage on in the West
- 62-year-old ball python lays 7 eggs after 15 years apart from males, St. Louis Zoo says