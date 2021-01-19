2021 Governor’s Cup canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ole Miss and Mississippi State baseball teams announced the 2021 Governor’s Cup has been canceled.

In a joint statement, the teams said, “Due to scheduling and logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ole Miss and Mississippi State have agreed that the Governor’s Cup game in Pearl will not be played this year. While we are disappointed for our loyal fans in the Jackson area, we look forward to seeing our storied rivalry renewed during the scheduled three-game series April 16-18.”

Last year, the Governor’s Cup was hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.