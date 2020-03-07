3A State Championship Preview: Velma Jackson vs. St. Andrew’s

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV ) — Two metro area teams will battle it out in the 3A boys state championship game, St. Andrew’s and Velma Jackson.

Sports Zone 12 caught up Velma Jackson head coach Chris Love before the Falcons 3A state championship game against St. Andrew’s.

The Falcons are looking to get their 6th gold ball in 8 years.

We also caught up with St. Andrew’s head coach Brian Cronin. The Saints played the Falcons already two times in the regular season.

The Saints won their last gold ball back in 2018.