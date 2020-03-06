4A Boys State Championship: Greenwood 62, Raymond 59

WJTV
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Raymond falls to Greenwood 62-59 in the 4A State Championship.
TAKE A LOOK: Raymond was down 1 with 10 secs on the clock in OT. Refs say the ball touched #1 Jabarie Robinson's head, possession goes to Greenwood.Raymond would fall 62-59. I think the refs got it wrong here. pic.twitter.com/2YO5XPFCam— Samaria Terry (@samariaterry) March 6, 2020
TAKE A LOOK: Raymond was down 1 with 10 secs on the clock in OT. Refs say the ball touched #1 Jabarie Robinson's head, possession goes to Greenwood.Raymond would fall 62-59. I think the refs got it wrong here. pic.twitter.com/2YO5XPFCam