4A Girls Quarterfinals: Moss Point 43, McComb 28
Sports
Posted:
Feb 29, 2020 / 12:16 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 29, 2020 / 12:16 AM CST
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) — McComb falls to Moss Point 43-28.
