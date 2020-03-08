Skip to content
6A Girls State Championship: Olive Branch 75, Clinton 51
Sports
Posted:
Mar 7, 2020 / 08:38 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 7, 2020 / 08:38 PM CST
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton falls to Olive Branch 75-51 in the 6A girls state championship.
