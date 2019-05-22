Adams County's Diandrenique Gaines breaks state records, sets sights on 2020 Olympics

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) -- Adams County Christian junior Diandrenique Gaines is the type of athlete that makes a big impression the first time you see her in action.

"First time I saw her run - literally dropped my jaw," Adams County Christian track coach Matthew Freeman said.

"Before she even came to me when I saw her physique I was just like how long have you been lifting weights?," strength and conditioning coach Christian Brown said. "She was like never. I was like wait a minute!"

"Basically (how I got into track) was just outside running, racing boys, and my stepdad saw me," Gaines said. "He's like I've got a friend who coaches the track team and I was like ok so I'm going to go out there and try it. I started competing and winning, so I was like ok I got a gift so I'm going to continue doing it."

Since then Nique has done nothing but win. She won three state titles (100, 200, 400) this year, and broke a 35 year old record in the 100. She also set a new state mark in the 200.

Gaines has also set records in Europe and China. The amazing thing is - she appears to just be scratching the surface. Click the video above for a feature on her journey!