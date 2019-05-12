AJ Brown looks like linebacker at Titans rookie camp
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJTV) - Two Mississippi boys are now suiting up for the Titans, Jeffery Simmons isn't at rookie camp and AJ Brown looks like a linebacker.
The former Rebel, who's listed at 6-1, 226 pounds, now dons a number 18 jersey.
He said rookie camp is helping him a lot.
"The competition level, we're at a different level now. Everybody's fast, everybody's big and strong so. Just technique, it really has to be perfect."
Brown was drafted in the third round by the Titans last month.