Alcorn Basketball’s Brewton Enters Transfer Portal
He was second on the Braves in scoring this season, averaging 12 points a game. He was named to the All-SWAC First Team. He helped lead Alcorn to back-to-back SWAC regular season championships.
by: David Edelstein
Posted:
Updated:
