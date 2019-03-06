Alcorn football recognized at State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Alcorn State University Football team was recognized at the Mississippi State Capitol for winning the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship.

The Braves were commended by members of legislation for their outstanding performance during the 2018 season. Alcorn defeated Southern University 37-28 to clinch their 16th SWAC Conference Championship in school history.

The Braves return to action for the 2019 season opener on Aug. 31 at Southern Miss.