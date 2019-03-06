Sports

Alcorn football recognized at State Capitol

By:

Posted: Mar 05, 2019 06:45 PM CST

Updated: Mar 05, 2019 06:46 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Alcorn State University Football team was recognized at the Mississippi State Capitol for winning the 2018 Southwestern Athletic Conference Football Championship. 

The Braves were commended by members of legislation for their outstanding performance during the 2018 season. Alcorn defeated Southern University 37-28 to clinch their 16th SWAC Conference Championship in school history.

The Braves return to action for the 2019 season opener on Aug. 31 at Southern Miss.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center