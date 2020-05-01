Alcorn mourns the loss of legendary Braves football coach Marino Casem

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at Alcorn State University announced the life and legacy of former football coach Marino “The Godfather” Casem will be celebrated this weekend.

A private graveside service for Casem will be held Saturday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. at Green Oaks Memorial Park Cemetery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A drive-thru viewing will follow at 11:30 a.m. The service will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Southern University Baton Rouge Facebook page. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Casem was the head football coach at Alcorn for 22 seasons and served as director of athletics for 20 years. During his time coaching the Braves, the team won seven Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) football championships and four Black National Titles in 1967, 1968, 1973, and 1984. He was also named SWAC Coach of the Year seven times during his tenure.

Casem was named to the SWAC Hall of Fame in 1992, Alcorn Hall of Fame in 1993, College Football Hall of Fame in 1998, and Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2003.